Zack Polanski has revealed to The London Economic how he will take on “billionaires’ propaganda” with the launch of his new podcast.

The new Green party leader won the ballot of party members earlier this week after seeing off a joint leadership bid from Adrian Ramsay and Ellie Chowns.

He secured a major landslide victory with 20,411 votes (85 per cent), while Chowns and Ramsay received 3,705.

Since, he has launched a podcast in a bid to combat right-wing media and tell authentic stories.

At the launch of his new show, he exclusively told The London Economic: “I’m the first current party leader with a podcast called Bold Politics. Really, it’s my way of working to set the national agenda as each week I will have a different guest. Some of the people in the first few weeks will be celebrities, particularly on the Left.

“As it goes though, I want to make sure I’m platforming working people, those with unique stories, and those I disagree with as well.”

He also urged the Left to “cut through” by combating “misinformation and lies” and instead using “experiences” to tell stories.

He added: “We know the Right have deep pockets and they are funded by multi-billionaires to spew out their propaganda on a regular basis. We know things don’t need to be flashy or expensive to cut through. What you need is emotional stories and people who can communicate with a clear message.

“We have a much stronger claim on this than the Left as we don’t need to dabble in misinformation and lies to tell strong stories.

“We have the truth and the experiences of people across this country, whether it’s about people being homeless or using food banks, suffering from deep inequalities in the UK.

“It’s important to say I’m a politician and leader first and foremost. The podcast is an addition for that so as well as me being held to account on other media organisations, I’m not going to do a Nigel Farage and duck scrutiny.”