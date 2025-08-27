Forget romance and religion — when the end is nigh, most Brits plan to grab the pet, raid the fridge and hope for the best.

A third of Brits would try to save their pet dog before their spouse if a “civilisation-ending” comet was about to strike Earth, a new study has revealed.

Most adults said they would do anything to survive doomsday, but far fewer would put their partner’s safety first.

Two-thirds would take a spouse into a survival bunker if space was limited, but more than one in three would bring the family pet instead.

The poll of 500 adults was carried out to mark the release of new apocalyptic sci-fi novel The End, by the acclaimed British author Mark Golding. It asked how ordinary people would spend their final hours “if the world ended tomorrow”.

The results show a mix of humour, hedonism and regret. Three-in-five said they would share one last moment of intimacy with their partner, while almost a quarter admitted they would rather “go out with a bang” with as many consenting partners as possible.

More than half would raid the drinks cabinet and fridge before settling in with their favourite films and music. Just under a fifth said they would turn to God in prayer, while 22 per cent would spend their last night simply with loved ones.

Six-in-ten said they would try to tick off a bucket-list ambition such as skydiving, swimming with dolphins or driving a race car.

Far fewer — only 35 per cent — would use their remaining time to learn practical survival skills like fire-starting, hunting or first aid.

Another 17 per cent believed they would survive a post-apocalyptic world through wits, charm and the traditional “stiff upper lip” alone.

Nearly all respondents (91 per cent) admitted they would die with regrets. A quarter said their biggest sorrow would be failing to mend a broken relationship, while one in five regretted not achieving a career goal.

Others rued never travelling to a dream country or never writing a book.

Golding, 49, said the survey — commissioned to promote his novel — was “a bit of fun” but revealed telling insights into British priorities.

Speaking yesterday, he said: “It’s good to know that, should a comet come crashing into Earth as in my novel, most people would fight to survive. But it is surprising that a third would save their pet ahead of their partner — I guess we really are a nation of animal lovers.

“It’s also striking that far more people would mark the end of the world by watching films than by praying. And given that almost everyone admitted they would die with regrets, I’d have thought quiet reflection might have been more fitting.

“What stood out to me as an author was how many said they regretted not writing a book. If this poll proves anything, it’s that we shouldn’t keep putting off what really matters to us.”

In the survey, respondents were asked to consider what their priorities and values would be in the event of a catastrophic doomsday event.

Almost all (91 per cent) said they would “do anything I could to survive”, with seven per cent being content to “be done with the world” and just two per cent saying that they’d commit suicide ahead of the apocalypse.

Of those who wanted to survive, two thirds would prioritise saving their spouse or partner if they had access to a nearby survival shelter or cave with limited space.

Just over a third (34 per cent), however, would instead take their pet dog or cat along with them.

More than three-in-five (63 per cent) would, at least, set aside time for one last moment of intimacy with their beloved, but 24 per cent would aim to “go out with a bang” with as many consenting partners as they could find.

Over half (59 per cent) would spend their final night binging their favourite films and records “one last time” with j22 per cent enjoying the company of their loved ones, and just 19 per cent turning to God through prayer and meditation.

Nearly all respondents said that they would die with regrets (91 per cent), with a quarter citing the failure to mend a broken relationship as their biggest sorrow.

A fifth (20 per cent) would be most upset by not achieving a career goal, 18 per cent would lament never visiting a country they’d always wanted to, and 15 per cent would feel remorse for never writing a book.

Still, over six-in-10 (66 per cent) would try to put their remaining time to good use by fulfilling a ‘bucket-list’ ambition such as skydiving, test driving a race car round the track, or swimming with dolphin.

But only 35 per cent would consider learning more practical survival skills such as how to start a fire, how to hunt, or how to perform first aid before the comet struck.

A further 17 per cent of Brits reckoned that their wits, charm, and stiff upper lip would be all the tools required to survive in the harsh post-apocalyptic environment.

Wigan-based author Golding, whose latest novel The End is described as a gripping exploration of humanity’s resilience amidst global catastrophe and personal transformation, added: “ As an author, what was particularly interesting to me was how many of us think we’ve got at least one book in us, but clearly put off writing it.

“Writing a novel is no mean feat but if the poll has revealed one thing, it’s that we shouldn’t put off doing what it’s important to us until another day, just in case.”

The End by Mark Golding is out now on Amazon.