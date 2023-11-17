Ed Davey has suggested the Conservatives are deliberately making the immigration situation worse so that it can be an issue at the next election.

The prime minister has doubled down on the Rwanda asylum policy after it was dealt a devastating blow in the Supreme Court, announcing emergency legislation and a new treaty with Kigali in a bid to address issues that led the UK’s highest court to rule the deal was unlawful.

Speaking to broadcasters during a visit to a school in Bolsover, Rishi Sunak insisted he will “work night and day” to ensure domestic courts cannot “systemically” block flights to the east African nation.

But in an exclusive interview with The London Economic, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said he is intentionally dithering on the issue to make it worse.

“If you look at what they have been doing on immigration, it’s almost as if they have been deliberately making the problem worse so it can be an issue at the next election.

“I think the delays in processing asylum applications isn’t just about the inefficiency of this government, I think it’s a deliberate policy.

“And how scandalous is that?

“It’s costing the taxpayer billions, and it means that people who have had a tough time, their lives are on hold. That’s inhumane.”

