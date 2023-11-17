Clips of Peter Hitchens being ridiculed in his prison cell have been making the rounds on social media.

The Daily Mail reporter is one of a number of celebrities to take part in a new Channel 4 series called Banged UP, which sees famous faces locked up alongside ex-cons in the now-decommissioned HMP Shrewsbury to give them an authentic experience of what it’s like to be inside.

EastEnders’ actor Sid Owen has described the experience as being like getting “run over by a bus”, while Tory MP Johnny Mercer also agreed to participate in the show.

But it was one clip of Hitchens getting used to life in a cell with Britain’s “naughtiest schoolboy” that has got most people talking.

Check it out below:

Peter Hitchens is locked up in jail with “Britain’s Naughtiest Schoolboy”, gets told “you look like a nonce” pic.twitter.com/WIZZiBH2ty — ɖʀʊӄքǟ ӄʊռʟɛʏ 🇧🇹🇹🇩 (@kunley_drukpa) November 17, 2023

