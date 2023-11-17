Nigel Farage’s appearance on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here is part of a “new plan to change the face of British politics”, Ava Evans has told the Politics JOE pubcast.

The former UKIPER will be stranded in the middle of the Australian outback when the ITV show gets underway this week.

He will be one of three unsuspecting stars who will be dropped in the red desert in the scorching heat and tasked with helping his campmates thousands of miles away.

The latest odds suggest he’s well backed to make it to the final three, with bookies making him 9/2 to win the competition outright.

The GB News star has said he has been “demonised” over the years and wants to show people he is not “mean-spirited, small-minded, nasty” by joining the show.

Speaking on the Politics JOE pubcast, Evans said a rehabilitation of his public image could prove to be the launchpad he uses to make his next political move – which will be proportional representation.

Watch the clip in full below:

