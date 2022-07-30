A former UKIP leader has tipped an outsider, in more ways than one, for a very senior job when a new leader is decided.

Before we get to Henry Bolton’s government recruitment opinions, here is his outrage at some police officers enjoying time with LGBT community.

This is indescribably wrong. The police exist solely to preserve life and property, deter crime and bring criminals to justice. This behaviour is not community relations, it is political. The police need urgent institutional and cultural reform. This kind of behaviour must stop. https://t.co/rS1j6h3Tly — Henry Bolton OBE 🇬🇧 (@_HenryBolton) July 29, 2022

So who is he backing?

He tweeted: “The sensible money is now undoubtedly on @BackingLizTruss Possibly the biggest three Cabinet appointments she will have to make are to the Treasury, Foreign Office and Defence. She really needs to select @johnredwood as her Chancellor.”

The sensible money is now undoubtedly on @BackingLizTruss Possibly the biggest three Cabinet appointments she will have to make are to the Treasury, Foreign Office and Defence. She really needs to select @johnredwood as her Chancellor. — Henry Bolton OBE 🇬🇧 (@_HenryBolton) July 28, 2022

If you don’t know John Redwood he tried and failed to become PM once. On 4 July 1995, John Major was re-elected, beating the only other candidate, the then Secretary of State for Wales…John Redwood.

Also his nickname of “the Vulcan” reached prominence and much lampooning in the media, whilst his formal launch of his campaign was dismissed as a collection of all the mavericks on the right of the party, widely undermining his bid’s credibility.

To be fair some of these ‘mavericks’ actually do have top jobs in government…

Anyway here is a sample of some of his Twitter ramblings:

John Redwood(2017) was making jokes about #DoverChaos after Brexit.



"Does that mean they'll be queueing in the sea?" pic.twitter.com/IRQi3cbD0F — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) July 24, 2022

If France carries on blocking entry people should go some where else on holiday. It's no fun to spend 7 hours in a traffic jam. Glad my summer holiday is booked for England. Go somewhere that welcomes you. — John Redwood (@johnredwood) July 24, 2022

Rishi Sunak says he wants to become a Thatcherite. In office he was a Gordon Brown tribute act. — John Redwood (@johnredwood) July 22, 2022

Yesterday the Opposition parties once again sided with the EU and tried to damage the U.K. negotiating position. They all ignored the way the EU undermines the Good Friday Agreement and breaks the Protocol by diverting trade away from GB/NI. — John Redwood (@johnredwood) June 28, 2022

Reactions to Chancellor

The thought of John Redwood as Chancellor has amused and scared people in equal measure:

Redwood is suitable for nothing more than being toilet cleaner in No 11 — Graeme Thompson (@Graeme_Thomp) July 29, 2022

This John Redwood – the patriot who told clients to remove their money from the UK?https://t.co/dOhKuCPfGy — iainW5 (@iain_w5) July 29, 2022

He could sing the Welsh National Anthem?https://t.co/DVGgCrQgeG — Dr Tris Price-Williams (@tristanpw1) July 29, 2022

This would be the comedy gold of comedy gold – if his Twitter feed is anything to by – it’ll be like having a primary aged kid in charge of the money — t_anderson_ (@lovinlifehonest) July 29, 2022

I am with you on that Henry it would guarantee the complete demise of the Tories, the best solution to UK problems get another party in to repair the damage of 12 years of Tory rule. — Lady Irene Garth 🐟🔶#FBPE/#PR/#PA #Woke (@irenegarth1946) July 29, 2022

Redwood??

BwahHahahahahahahahahahahhahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah *Breathe* hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha……. https://t.co/pucs58GKiQ — Lord Andrew Rait, Baron of Unearned Entitlement (@RaitAndrew) July 30, 2022

And the award for best joke on twitter this week, goes to: https://t.co/kSz9x4W5D6 — Sandra Pascoal – Lima (@SPascoalLima) July 30, 2022

Drunk tweeting is never good. https://t.co/RYUhPvVYh8 — Hyacinth Smith 🌞 (@waxlyrical29) July 30, 2022

The most spine chilling, disturbing tweet of the year. 👇 https://t.co/aRtzIcTd9x — Surrey Heath LibDems 🇺🇦 (@SurreyHeathLDs) July 30, 2022

