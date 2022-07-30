A former UKIP leader has tipped an outsider, in more ways than one, for a very senior job when a new leader is decided.
Before we get to Henry Bolton’s government recruitment opinions, here is his outrage at some police officers enjoying time with LGBT community.
So who is he backing?
He tweeted: “The sensible money is now undoubtedly on @BackingLizTruss Possibly the biggest three Cabinet appointments she will have to make are to the Treasury, Foreign Office and Defence. She really needs to select @johnredwood as her Chancellor.”
If you don’t know John Redwood he tried and failed to become PM once. On 4 July 1995, John Major was re-elected, beating the only other candidate, the then Secretary of State for Wales…John Redwood.
Also his nickname of “the Vulcan” reached prominence and much lampooning in the media, whilst his formal launch of his campaign was dismissed as a collection of all the mavericks on the right of the party, widely undermining his bid’s credibility.
To be fair some of these ‘mavericks’ actually do have top jobs in government…
Anyway here is a sample of some of his Twitter ramblings:
1.
2.
3.
4.
Reactions to Chancellor
The thought of John Redwood as Chancellor has amused and scared people in equal measure:
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
Related: ‘Just look at the mess we’re in:’ Corbyn post going viral after even more of Tory sleaze