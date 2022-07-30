How much is enough to live on in London? Not enough according to the RMT union.

It comes as members of Aslef in seven train companies walked out for 24 hours, crippling services in many parts of the country.

Football fans travelling to the opening Saturday of English leagues, and people going to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham were among those affected.

Strike action will be stepped up next month with a series of stoppages in the bitter row over jobs, pay and conditions.

Picket lines were mounted outside railway stations on Saturday, with Aslef saying they were receiving strong public support despite the disruption the strike was causing.

Great to have support this morning from @SamTarry and @ellyannab who have joined the picket line at Paddington ✊ pic.twitter.com/W1OsgUz4tw — ASLEF (@ASLEFunion) July 30, 2022

Before we get to this spat here is a viral video of Dempsey talking about the fight for future generations.

"Why should you put up with falling living standards year on year, forever?



"You’re not just consigning your own people now to finding it hard in the cost of living crisis



"This is about our children. This is about what type of country we have."@RMTunion's Eddie Dempsey pic.twitter.com/P0XABifFR2 — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) July 27, 2022

Here is a clip of his argument with Julia Hartley-Brewer about living on £24k in London.

Dempsey clearly thinks it is not enough, but Julia hit back saying she had lived on less.

“A lot of my members in this dispute are on £24k”.#SupportRailWorkerspic.twitter.com/cTWA7f3Utj — RMT (@RMTunion) July 30, 2022

She claimed it wasn’t poverty.

Today's RMT strike is to hit 80% of services.



Eddie Dempsey from the RMT: "Some of my members are living in poverty. A lot of my members are on £24,000."



Julia: "That's not poverty!"@JuliaHB1 pic.twitter.com/qdlWbJAux3 — TalkTV (@TalkTV) July 27, 2022

However, there is a sting in the tail for Julia.

Shew wrote in a This is Money article the following:

I got a job at a local newspaper in London earning £9,000 a year. Even in the 1990s, that was still not a lot of money. It was a struggle. I used to walk everywhere because I couldn’t afford public transport. I had no spare cash and still had college debts to pay off. But I always knew deep down that I’d be OK. I didn’t have a sense of hopelessness. I saw what I was doing as a stepping stone to something better.

But someone has run the numbers and guess what £9k was in 1990 in today’s money…£25,890!

Sounds like someone is lying and also can’t manage money 🥑☕️ pic.twitter.com/Hq3DY4KMYS — Name cannot be blank (@CrabCrisp) July 30, 2022

Oh dear.

How long ago was that @JuliaHB1 out of curiosity?



Cheers The Public 👍 — BTK (@1980BTK) July 30, 2022

