Emily Thornberry has perfectly summed up the scary level of power Donald Trump now has in the US, following the disastrous impact of his tariffs.

Last week, the US president announced worldwide tariffs on goods entering America, including a 10% universal tariff on all goods and higher rates for the likes of China and the EU, who Trump labelled ‘the worst offenders.’

The tariffs sparked an immediate drop in stock markets across the globe, a trend which has continued into this week, and led some to suggest Trump was “having his Liz Truss moment.”

The whole insanity of the situation was perhaps best summed up by Labour MP Emily Thornberry though.

Appearing on Laura Kuennsberg’s Sunday morning politics show, she highlighted just how crazy it is that one man can cause such global havoc, and asked where institutions such as the Senate and Congress were in checking his power.

She said: “I cannot believe that one man in the US can by himself bring down the world economy.

“Where is the US Constitution, or law, or congress, to the senate, to Wall Street, the media?”

On Monday, European stock markets continued to plunge whilst Asian stocks saw their worst drop in decades.

it is expected that Wall Street shares will fall when US markets open later on Monday.

Responding to the disastrous performance of share prices since announcing his tariffs, Trump told reporters on Air Force One “sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something.”

