Emily Maitlis has hit out at the non-dom, publically educated people with German wives that propped up the Brexit campaign with lies.

Speaking on The News Agents podcast, the former Newsnight anchor made a thinly-veiled reference to Nigel Farage after the former Brexit Party leader confessed Britain’s split with the EU has “failed”.

Farage famously had a German wife and two children that hold German passports.

He was educated at Dulwich College, a fee-paying private school in south London.

Speaking on The News Agents, Maitlis commented on the lies that underpinned the Brexit campaign, saying:

“We ended up buying this shit from non-dom, publicly educated people, with German wives, trying to get German passports.”

