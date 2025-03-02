Perhaps its all downhill from here? JD Vance was on the end of an icy reception this weekend, when the US Vice President hit the slopes in Vermont. Dozens of protesters lined the streets to boo and jeer his arrival, armed with some… creative… signs.

JD Vance blasted by Vermont residents during ski trip

Vance rose to prominence with his controversial memoir Hillbilly Elegy, and has cultivated a reputation for his unapologetic right-wing views. But it’s hard to ignore the fact that in states like Vermont, his brand of politics doesn’t exactly resonate with the locals.

His role in the extraordinary meeting between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky – which descended into something resembling abject chaos – has also riled-up critics, with some accusing the top-level Republicans of ‘living in a disinformation space’.

Vice President greeted by hostile locals

Locals vented their frustrations on Saturday. With signs, chants, and pointed words, the crowd made it clear that Vermont was not a welcoming destination for someone who has repeatedly targeted progressive policies.

Some of the signs were works of brutal genius – particularly the one which accused Mr. Vance of ‘skiing in jeans’. Others were a little more sweary, with one placard also referring to him as a ‘traitor’. He was also told to ‘go and ski in Russia…

Hundreds of protesters disrupted JD Vance’s planned ski vacation at Sugarbush Resort in Vermont. One protester’s sign read, “Vance is a traitor. Go ski in Russia.” Fox News reports that the family “had to move to an undisclosed location.”



Sad!

pic.twitter.com/MlrgG43IQF — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 2, 2025

Donald Trump, JD Vance, and the ‘pro-Russia’ accusations

The push to secure a fair deal which guarantees security in Ukraine and placates Russia continues this week, with Keir Starmer attending a summit between European nations. The overall message coming from the talks is that the continent ‘must do more’.

However, with hostilities towards Zelensky and Ukraine being raised by the Trump Administration, the road to peace still appears to be a long and imperfect one. JD Vance, meanwhile, probably won’t be visiting Vermont again in a hurry…