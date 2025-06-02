Just days after officially leaving the White House, Elon Musk has already started distancing himself from some of the decisions made by Donald Trump.

For months, Musk has been the world’s most vocal and famous supporter of Trump. At times, it felt like he was the one pulling the strings in the White House, instead of the president himself.

After being put in charge of the new Department of Government Efficiency, the self-labelled ‘first buddy’ oversaw thousands of government job cuts and the shuttering the entire departments. He managed to insert himself into the very centre of US politics, becoming a lightning rod for both his supporters and critics.

But as his 130-day spell as Special Government Employee progressed, predictable fallouts and disagreements with Trump came to the fore, particularly over his controversial tariffs.

And just days after leaving the White House, Musk has already said he wants nothing to do with some of the decisions made by the government.

Speaking to CBS News, the Tesla CEO said he was “stuck in a bind” when it comes to Trump’s administration.

He told David Pogue: “It’s not like I agree with everything the administration did. I mean, I agree with much the administration did but we have differences of opinion.”

He continued: “You know, there are things that I don’t entirely agree with. But it’s difficult for me to bring that up in an interview because then it creates a bone of contention.

“So then, I’m a little stuck in a bind, where I’m like, well, I don’t wanna, you know, speak up against the administration, but I also don’t wanna take responsibility for everything this administration’s doing.”

Elon Musk: “I'm a little stuck in a bind, where I'm like, well, I don't wanna, you know, speak up against the administration, but I also don't wanna take responsibility for everything this administration's doing." pic.twitter.com/nSX1AxtYJ2 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 1, 2025

Here’s a quick reminder of some of the things Musk can take responsibility for though:

Shuttered USAID, the department responsible for delivering foreign aid.

Caused Tesla to tank, after company share prices had hit an all-time high in December 2024

Cut 260,000 jobs from the federal civilian workforce

Spent $25m on a Wisconsin Supreme Court vote which as a result effectively became a referendum on Musk’s involvement in politics. The Musk-backed candidate lost.

