Susanna Reid left Robert Jenrick floundering as she challenged him over his recent fare-dodging Tube video.

In the video, which saw the shadow justice secretary confront fare-dodgers on the London Underground, one person hinted at Jenrick that they were carrying a blade.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Monday, Jenrick was asked by Reid if he had reported this to the police, with the shadow minister revealing he didn’t.

A clearly stunned Reid asked Jenrick why he didn’t tell the police about the serious allegation, saying: “Somebody told you that they were carrying a knife on the London Underground and you didn’t report it to the police.”

She contined: “I travel on the tube, my kids travel on the tube, and someone has just told you, a former shadow minister, someone who is concerned about policing and obeying the law, you’re worried about fare-dodging, I’m worried about people carrying knives, and you didn’t report it to the police?”

She asked the Tory MP if he believed fare-dodging was a more serious crime than carrying a knife, leaving Jenrick floundering as he tried to defend himself.

Jenrick tried to argue the video ‘wasn’t about me’ and was instead about ‘raising a point about crime.’

"Did you report to the police that you've been told someone was carrying a knife on the tube?"@susannareid100 questions @RobertJenrick after he released a video of him accusing people of fare-dodging on the London Underground. pic.twitter.com/3phlKPj5T1 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 2, 2025

Reid then pointed out to Jenrick how the video was very clearly all about him.

She told him: “The video was literally all about you—it’s you walking around tube stations, confronting people.

“So to say that you didn’t report what was said to you because you’re saying you didn’t want to make it all about you is disingenuous.”

"I don't want to be disrespectful to you, you made it all about you, the video was literally all about you"@susannareid100 questions @ RobertJenrick video of himself delivering so-called 'vigilante justice' to people he accused of fare dodging on the London Underground. pic.twitter.com/oQ5CrEJqhf — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 2, 2025

Reid was widely praised for the interview and how she challenged Jenrick, with one person saying on X: “Susanna Reid has just taken Robert Jenrick to the cleaners.”

Another wrote: “Susanna Reid has absolutely monstered Robert Jenrick here.”

A third commented: “Brilliant watching him get torn apart.”

Related: Robert Jenrick admits Tory government “should have done more” to support armed forces, increase police numbers, and reduce prison overcrowding