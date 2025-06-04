Sarah Pochin used a question at PMQs to ask Keir Starmer if his government would be banning the burqa.

Standing up in the House of Commons, Reform’s newest MP argued a ban on the burqa would be “in the interest of public safety.”

She asked: “Given the prime minister’s desire to strengthen strategic alignment with our European neighbours, will he in the interests of public safety, follow the lead of France, Denmark, Belgium and others and ban the burqa?”

The question prompted some gasps from some MP in the House of Commons, the BBC reports, with Starmer responding: “I’m not going to follow her down that line.”

He went on to tell the Runcorn and Helsby MP that her party’s recently announced spending plans were “Liz Truss all over again,” before pointing out that Pochin was a Tory MP when Truss became prime minister.

Reform MP Sarah Pochin:



In the "interests of public safety", will Keir Starmer ban the Burqa? pic.twitter.com/wGIppLtxcO — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) June 4, 2025

On X, some criticised Pochin for the question, labelling it “pathetic” and “daft.”

Sarah Pochin gets her first PMQs opportunity. She throws it away by asking a daft question about banning the burqa. How is that the priority of people in Runcorn. — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) June 4, 2025

Sarah Pochin’s first #pmqs question was pathetic.

Swatted away in seconds pic.twitter.com/DVJRhr2VNO — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🇪🇺🐟🇬🇧🏴‍☠️🦠💙 (@g_gosden) June 4, 2025

However, Reform UK seem to have distanced themselves from Pochin’s question, confirming that a burqa ban is “not party policy.”

🚨 UPDATE: Reform UK confirms Sarah Pochin calling for a ban on burqas in the UK is "not party policy" https://t.co/KxI3m4OMhu — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 4, 2025

The burqa is a garment worn by some Muslim women which fully covers the body and face. Over the last 15 years, a number of European countries have introduced bans on full-face veils such as the burqa, on the grounds of public safety and social integration.

