There might now be thousands of Americans who lost their jobs at the hands of DOGE hoping they get the same opportunity. Elon Musk rocked up to the White House on Friday with something very interesting on his face, prompting questions from reporters.

Who gave Elon Musk a black eye?

Stood besides President Trump, Musk received a ‘golden key’ to the Oval Office as a thank you for his service. The nauseating ceremony saw the Tesla CEO field questions from the media, with one journalist clocking that he had arrived to the event with a black eye.

Though there has been plenty of in-fighting between Mr. Musk and other members of the MAGA movement, there’s nothing to suggest a physical confrontation has taken place. Instead, it seems Elon was actually roughed-up by his young son.

Elon Musk places the blame on his young lad

The five-year-old, named ‘X’, has been blamed for leaving his dad with a shiner. Musk took time to address the black eye – something which Donald Trump admitted to ‘not noticing’. Despite setting the record straight, the Pretoria-born billionaire still found time to land a tepid zinger.

He told the press that he wasn’t ‘anywhere near France’, referring to a viral video which surfaced earlier the week which appeared to show Emmanuel Macron being shoved in the face by his wife. The French president has stated that the exchange was a playful one.

‘Shiner’ becomes talk of the Oval Office

According to Elon Musk, he actually asked his son to lamp him – to which he duly obliged. Perhaps X wasn’t a fan of mass job losses. Or maybe he didn’t like the inauguration salute. Either way, the infant left his father with a fair bit of explaining to do.

“Well, I wasn’t anywhere near France… I was just walking around with little X, and I said, ‘Go ahead,’ punch me in the face, and he did. Turns out even a five-year-old punching you in the face actually does– That was X. I didn’t feel much at the time, but I guess it just bruises up.” | Elon Musk