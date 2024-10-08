Elon Musk has admitted that he is “f*cked” if Donald Trump loses the upcoming US election.

The Tesla billionaire joined the former president on stage at a rally on the Butler Farm Show grounds in Pennsylvania at the weekend, where Trump survived an attempted assassination three months ago.

In an exclusive interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, the billionaire said that he would be thrown behind prison if former President Donald Trump loses to Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential elections next month.

“If he loses, I’m f—ed,” said Musk, as he spoke about the Republican nominee. The interview was broadcast on social media platform X.

“How long do you think my prison sentence is going to be? Will I see my children? I don’t know,” said Musk.

The 53-year-old is believed to have spent millions in a super PAC which backed the candidacy of Trump while constantly attacking Harris on X.

“I have no plausible deniability,” said Musk, as he spoke about the support he has extended to the 45th president.

“I’ve been trashing Kamala nonstop,” he stated, and later clarified that his criticism is aimed at “the machine that the Kamala puppet represents.”

While answering Carlson’s question regarding how his life has been since he entered the world of presidential politics, Musk said, “It’s pretty fun.”

“My view is that if Trump doesn’t win this election it’s the last election we are going to have.”

Elon Musk: If Trump loses I’m fuc*ed pic.twitter.com/TaqFcTrIxM — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 7, 2024

