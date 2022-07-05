Durham Police have met with the Crown Prosecution Service as they prepare to give a verdict on ‘Beergate’.

Sir Keir Starmer was caught on camera drinking a beer in an MP’s office after a day of campaigning for the local elections in Durham in April 2021.

At the time of the event, Covid rules meant that indoor gatherings were banned except for work purposes.

The event is now subject to an investigation by Durham Police, with Sir Keir announcing he will quit if he is issued with a fixed penalty notice.

He said: “I have put everything on the line because I think that that is the right thing to do.

“That is the complete opposite to the Prime Minister.”

According to the latest odds, the likelihood of Sir Keir being fined by the police has risen from 17 per cent to 24 per cent, with Smarkets’ prices suggesting there is a 50 per cent chance that a ‘Beergate’ verdict will be announced at some point before 9th July.

Telegraph correspondent Tony Diver said he has been informed that Durham Police met with the Crown Prosecution Service earlier this afternoon to discuss whether the Labour leader will be fined.

It could lead to both party leaders resigning at around the same time if Starmer’s counterpart feels like he has lost the support of his Cabinet.

