











Lee Hurst had more bile to spout yesterday. He used to be a comedian, but it’s safe to say those days are behind him.

He responded to a video circulated of Professor Chris Whitty being roughly accosted by some idiots in the street, leaving the government’s chief medical officer visibly shaken.

It has also been revealed that a group of people gathered outside his home shouting ‘murderer’ at the weekend. The mind boggles.

Boris Johnson described the video as ‘appalling harassment,’ although GB News seemed non-plussed at the footage, saying it didn’t look like much in a quickly deleted tweet:

Here is the video from GB News pic.twitter.com/jibToh5ssL — Geo Know King (@GeoKnowKing) June 29, 2021

‘Proud covidiot’ Lee Hurst also seemed to want Whitty to suffer even more pain.

Although Paul Alexander, whoever you may be, had an excellent come-back.

Whitty has tragic family story that make Hurst’s comments all the more hurtful.

As ex-Rugby legend Brian Moore tweeted, his father was dragged out his car and murdered by terrorists in Athens.

Whitty’s father was dragged out of his car and murdered by terrorists in Athens.

Lee Hurst is ignorant and a coward. https://t.co/iKA6Q2O2x6 — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) June 29, 2021

Chris Whitty was 17 when his father Kenneth was assassinated by a terrorist who ambushed his car when he was stationed as a British diplomat in Greece in 1984.

He was killed by a member of the Revolutionary Organisation of Socialist Muslims, protesting against the Queen’s forthcoming visit to Jordan.

And while the accosting of Prof Whitty was less serious, it has still fuelled calls for him – and other prominent figures leading the response to the pandemic – to be given police protection from these idiots.

Lee Hurst has since been suspended from Twitter.

I can’t do it justice. Literally nothing I can say. Just watch it, it’s just really quite good https://t.co/zFLdmvTDh9 — Simon Winterburn (@WinterburnSimon) June 29, 2021

There were a lot of people who had something to say about Hurt’s conduct.

Lee Hurst’s twitter account has been suspended. Proof imho that it’s better to report and call out offensive accounts than to simply ignore them. — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 30, 2021

Oh dear, Lee Hurst’s account has been suspended – another victim of consequence culture. — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) June 30, 2021

Knock Knock

Who’s there ?

Lee

Lee who ?

Lee Hurst

Who ? — Dai Williams #FBIW (@DaiNewpt) June 29, 2021

Well it’s taken a long time, but I’m finally laughing at Lee Hurst. pic.twitter.com/ZT3sYNtHQg — Lauritz🇪🇺🇩🇰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇪 (@Lauretz3) June 30, 2021

they think Lee Hurst is all over… it is now! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/zfOEHRxeQ6 — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) June 30, 2021

Lee Hurst there, inciting violence pic.twitter.com/3wlJNHTExr — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) June 29, 2021

Lee Hurst’s Twitter has been suspended pic.twitter.com/xd2QkBS4Kt — theimpressionist (@theimpresionist) June 30, 2021

Lee Hurst Twitter account suspended pic.twitter.com/GjdJN5Vtvt — Holmz (@holmz1980) June 30, 2021

