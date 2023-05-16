Douglas Murray has said it is high time nationalists reinvent the brand after being dogged by unfortunate historic events in Germany.

At a conference where the F word has never been far away, the former associate director of the Henry Jackson Society echoed Suella Braverman’s rhetoric by proudly trumpeting “British values”.

He said: “There was nothing wrong with nationalism in Britain. It’s just that there was something wrong with nationalism in Germany.

“I don’t see why no one should be allowed to love their country because the Germans mucked up twice in a century.”

The comments have been described as “ignorant” and “stupid” by Ian Dunt, the author of How Westminster Works… And Why It Doesn’t.

Elsewhere in the conference, there were also esoteric discussions of “biopolitics” on the agenda and frequently shared denunciations of “wokeism”, particularly from Katharine Birbalsingh, who was once dubbed “Britain’s strictest headteacher”.

For your records, she is the one who said that kids should sit in isolation if their parents couldn’t afford school lunches.

She also said people from poorer backgrounds should aim to take “smaller steps” instead of going for top universities, like Oxford and Cambridge.

So an all-around delightful woman.

