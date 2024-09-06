Nadine Dorries will explore the ‘self-destruction of the Conservative Party’ in her latest book which is due to be released in November.

The former culture secretary, who was tipping David Cameron to become the future Tory Party leader only a few months ago, will turn her attention to her beloved party in Downfall, which she says is the story of a political party on “the verge of extinction”.

The book will contain exposés on “the reason why Rishi Sunak left the D-Day celebrations early” and “group sex sessions” planned via WhatsApp and “held between late-night votes in a certain office in Portcullis House”.

It follows the release of The Plot which chartered the political assassination of Boris Johnson and contained some of Westminster’s deepest darkest secrets which Dorries promised never to give up… sort of.

The synopsis reads: “After decades in the hands of malevolent players and two years of disastrous leadership, the Conservative party stands at the edge of the abyss.

“From the humiliation of Liz Truss’s 49-day premiership to the shameful, self-serving drift of Rishi Sunak’s time in office, Downfall is the story of a political party on the verge of extinction.

“The next leader will hold the future of the party in his or her hands, and with outside forces resisting change, the challenge will be as enormous as it will be difficult. But the painful truth is that the party deserves to be where it is – and nothing can stay the same.”

Announcing the book on Twitter/X on Thursday, Dorries wrote that she was “[putting] on her hard hat as plotters take aim and do their best to attack/discredit me as the launch date is revealed”.

Provided her latest release isn’t also subjected to legal issues, Downfall will come out on 21 November – just a few weeks after the next leader of the Conservative Party is revealed as being either Robert Jenrick, Tom Tugendhat, Kemi Badenoch, Mel Stride or James Cleverly.

DOWNFALL is out on Nov 21st. The sequel to THE PLOT.

The revelations are more shocking than before and tell the story of the dark arts masters who have strategically brought the Conservative Party to its knees.



From the group sex sessions which took place in a certain office in… pic.twitter.com/eOmcnZ7BOw — Rt Hon Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) September 5, 2024

