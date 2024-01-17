Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron has said we are in “very unstable, uncertain and dangerous times” as he travelled to Davos for high-level talks.

He will meet US counterpart Antony Blinken and Ukraine’s Dmytro Kuleba at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort.

As well as the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, Lord Cameron will also have meetings on other global issues including climate change and preventing the spread of disease.

The Foreign Secretary will also meet Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates during his two-day visit.

Ahead of the event, Nadine Dorries, the former culture secretary, said she believes Cameron is in prime position to become the next leader of the Conservative Party if they lose the next general election.

“It’s no coincidence that David Cameron has suddenly been popped into the Lords”, she said, adding that those working behind the scenes won’t take a leader from the Commons.

I’m calling it now.

The plan is to install David Cameron as next leader of the party following defeat in the GE.



THE PLOT https://t.co/sSFbD1uulu — Rt Hon Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) January 16, 2024

