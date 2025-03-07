A Canadian premier has mocked Donald Trump by signing a “beautiful” order removing all American booze from stores in his province.

Wab Kinew of Manitoba signed the order earlier this week, meaning that all American liquor will be removed from shelves of shops in the region.

In a video of him signing the order, Kinew described it as a “wonderful order, a beautiful order” in a clear reference to Trump’s rambling and nonsensical way of speaking.

Surrounded by colleagues, he said: “This order, it’s a wonderful order, it’s a beautiful order. This order is pulling American booze off the Liquor Mart shelves.”

As he showed off the order – in a very similar style to Trump when he was signing a raft of measures at the start of his presidency – Kinew was applauded by his team.

Relations between the US and Canada have arguable reached their lowest ever ebb since Trump became president. This week, 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian imports into America came into effect, as part of Trump’s trade war strategy.

In response, Canada has implemented its own tariffs on US goods.

However, on Thursday, Trump signed an order exempting a number of goods from the tariffs, the second time in two days he had done this after saying he would pause the import levies for carmakers.

Earlier this week Ontario premier Doug Ford said he was ready to cut off electricity exports to US homes in response to the tariffs. He confirmed his province still plan on implementing a 25 per cent tariff on the electricity it provides to 1.5 million homes and businesses in New York, Michigan and Minnesota.

