Donald Trump watches a two-minute montage of ‘stuff blowing up’ as a daily update on the war in Iran, according to reports.

Every day it’s becoming increasingly clear just how clueless Trump and his administration are about the war in Iran – and maybe this explains a lot.

NBC News reports that Trump’s daily update on the conflict consists of a two-minute montage of the biggest strikes in Iran.

Sources described the montages as clips of stuff ‘blowing up,’ which is accompanied by conversations with top military and intelligence advisors.

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However, some sources close to Trump have voiced concerns that the montages aren’t showing the full picture of the conflict to the president.

The White House’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt has dismissed the claims, saying: “That’s an absolutely false assertion coming from someone who has not been present in the room.

“Anyone present for conversations with President Trump knows he actively seeks and solicits the opinions of everyone in the room and expects full-throated honesty from all of his top advisors.”

Throughout the war there have been mixed messages from the Trump administration, whether its claiming they’ve destroyed Iran or that the conflict was merely an “excursion.”

Things remain clear as mud this week as well, after Trump threatened to “obliterate” Iranian power plants only to back down after claiming peace talks with Iran were under way.

Tehran quickly denied this was the case, and said they’d had no contact with US officials.

The US has since sent a 15-point peace plan to Iran and Trump has claimed Tehran is “begging” for a deal.

At the time of writing, there is no suggestion from Tehran officials that this is the case.