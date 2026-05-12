There was a chaotic moment live on Sky News as Beth Rigby tried to interview a Cabinet minister outside 10 Downing Street.

It’s safe to say it’s been an eventful day in Westminster with every minute and hour seemingly bringing a new update about Keir Starmer’s future.

And it looks like the chaos within Number 10 is spreading beyond its doors as well.

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On Tuesday morning, Starmer held a Cabinet meeting during which he dismissed calls for him to resign, some of which have come from within the Cabinet itself.

Starmer told his ministers that he would be carrying on with the job at hand and that a formal leadership contest had not been triggered.

As ministers left the meeting and walked out the famous black door of 10 Downing Street, reporters were eager to get a word from them, asking if the prime minister had their support.

However, things didn’t go quite to plan for Sky News’ Beth Rigby as she tried to get a soundbite from James Murray MP.

As the chief secretary to the Treasury left Number 10, Rigby and other journalists rushed over to hear from him.

But Rigby seemed to be caught up in her own camera and sound wiring, preventing her from getting to the minister.

She then revealed the chaos had caused her to spill coffee over the floor, in a moment that could have been plucked straight out of an episode of the Thick of It.

The clip was widely shared on social media, but Rigby seemed to take it in good humour as she reposted it with the caption: “Live rolling news…”