Air Canada is connecting two Londons this summer.

As summer approaches many Londoners will be looking for a destination to get away from the hustle and bustle of the British capital.

But with Air Canada, they could visit… London.

With Canada’s biggest airline, customers can visit their home away from home and explore the rich cultural heritage of a familiar sounding city with a completely different culture.

London – located in Southwest Ontario – is served by Toronto Pearson Airport, meaning customers can take advantage of Air Canada’s direct flights per day between Toronto and London Heathrow. With flights operating up to four times per day all year round. Air Canada connects Londoners easier than a morning commute.

Whilst not as big as London, England, the Ontario city has plenty to shout about, having been named Canada’s first UNESCO City of Music in 2021. Visitors can explore London’s vibrant music scene – including Canada’s second largest world music festival Sunfest – and hear the differences first hand between the two cities.

There are similarities between the two locations as well.

London, Ontario, has plenty of green spaces and parks (Adobe Stock)

Both are home to a wide variety of museums, with London Ontario having Canada’s only excavation and reconstruction of a prehistoric village.

Both cities are also host to a number of parks, gardens and green spaces, with Victoria Park being a prominent community space in both cities.

The city of London, Ontario, was founded in 1826 however it has been inhabited for over 10,000 years by indigenous communities. Visitors are encouraged to explore the local land and honour the local traditions.

Those looking to make the most of this unique connection can book return flights from London to Toronto from as little as £345 in Economy, £1,460 in Premium Economy and £2,413 in Signature Class including taxes and charges.

Air Canada will operate a total of 75 weekly flights between the UK and Canada this summer, with routes from London Heathrow, Manchester and Edinburgh to cities including Calgary, Halifax, Montréal, Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver.

