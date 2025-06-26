Queen Maxima of the Netherlands has been accused of mocking US President Donald Trump on live TV.

President Trump was in The Hague, Netherlands, over the last few days for the annual NATO summit, which took place on Tuesday and Wednesday (June 24-25).

Trump paid a visit to Queen Maxima and King Willem Alexander at the Huis ten Bosch Palace.

The three of them posed for the press during Trump’s royal visit where the president was seen flashing a large grin and giving the thumbs up to the cameras.

It seems Queen Maxima momentarily forgot that they were also being filmed by the press when she is seen seemingly mocking the US President.

In a clip that’s going around on social media, Queen Maxima appears to me mimicking the president’s facial expression after he said ‘thank you’.

Shortly after, she locks eyes with the camera that was focused on her when they quickly zoomed out of frame.

All hail the Dutch Queen. Even she knows Trump’s a joke 🤣 pic.twitter.com/26AOQyBcHb — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 25, 2025

People were very quick to respond to the mockery on social media, per the Daily Mail.

One wrote: “I’ve never been a fan of our stiff monarchy, but Queen Maxima rocks it! Treat him like a baby.”

Another one added: “Queeeen Maxima! Love her!”

While many people praised the Dutch queen, not everyone was as happy with what Maxima appeared to be doing.

“How low can you stoop as the so-called queen of Dutch people who don’t exist… despicable to the core…,” one wrote.

“Ooo. How creepy,” someone else commented.