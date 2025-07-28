Donald Trump has been accused of refusing to stop funding the Gaza “death trap” by a Democrat senator, despite his Doge pledge to cut foreign aid.

Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen, who is calling for an immediate halt to U.S. financial and military support related to the Israeli offensive, lambasted the president for continuing to fund the “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation”, an entity created with $30 million of US taxpayer money that he says has become a deadly alternative to established international humanitarian operations.

“President Trump has not called upon the Netanyahu government to allow the international organizations that had been providing the food and delivery of humanitarian assistance to resume those efforts. He has not said a peep about that,” Van Hollen told CNN. “And the United States is now complicit in this because Donald Trump, President Trump, sent $30 million to create this alternative to the international organisation’s humanitarian aid delivery, so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which has become the death trap.”

Van Hollen described the situation as dire, accusing Trump of funnelling money into a system responsible for horrific scenes of desperation and violence among starving Palestinians.

“That’s where we’ve seen these pictures of starving Palestinian civilians crowding around only to be shot by the IDF or these security contractors. Donald Trump is using American taxpayer dollars to fund that death trap. He should stop that immediately.”

The senator revealed that he and 20 other US senators had sent a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio urging immediate policy change. He also called for a pause in offensive military assistance to Israel in light of the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.

“I do believe that we should pause offensive military assistance to the Netanyahu government so long as the Netanyahu government is engaged in what is clearly a strategy to use food as a weapon of war and to try to use it for population control.”