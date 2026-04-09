Working remotely offers more comfort and flexibility than commuting, however, many people also unknowingly sabotage their own productivity. If your output isn’t where you’d like it to be, your home office setup might just be the reason. So, here are some of the most common mistakes and how to fix them.

1. No clear work and rest boundaries

One of the worst things you can do for your productivity is working from your sofa or bed. Yes, it might feel comfy, but it actually confuses the brain. These spaces are associated with relaxation (sleeping, watching telly, etc.), not focusing. When the lines between work and personal life become too blurred, it becomes much harder to switch on mentally or, equally, switch off at the end of the day.



It’s therefore incredibly important to have a dedicated work area in your home. This doesn’t necessarily have to be a large space or a separate room. In a small home, it could simply be a compact desk that fits in a corner of the living room. This helps create a psychological boundary between work and rest, allowing for better concentration.

2. Ignoring the importance of ergonomics

Having a comfortable setup is not a luxury, but a literal necessity for your health and productivity. If you work from home regularly, using a dining chair or hunching over a laptop is just not good enough. Besides hindering your ability to focus, this can also lead to a whole lot of health issues long-term: back pain, wrist strain, neck pain, headaches, fatigue…

Investing in an ergonomic setup will make all the difference. This includes a proper desk and office chair (positioned at the right height for you), a computer screen, as well as an ergonomic mouse and keyboard set. Good posture will reduce discomfort, allowing you to work for longer periods without strain.

3. Having poor lighting

Lighting plays a much bigger role in productivity than most people realise. If you work in a dim space or a room with excessively bright artificial lights, the contrast between the screen and your environment will potentially lead to eye strain and headaches.



Natural light is ideal for a home office since it naturally regulates your energy levels throughout the day. So, if possible, position your work desk near a window. If it’s not possible, opt for a good-quality lamp that replicates natural light (lits up the space well, without being too fluorescent or cool-toned).

4. Keeping clutter everywhere

A messy workspace is not the nicest to look at, but that’s not the main problem. Clutter can also interfere with your ability to maintain attention and think clearly. Random items scattered around or piles of papers sitting on the desk create visual noise. This also includes keeping your phone on the table, which introduces unnecessary distractions.

The good news? Clutter is super easy to fix with some storage trays or organiser drawers. Once your environment feels calm and ordered, you’ll be surprised just how much your mind and focus improves too.

Small changes, big impact

Productivity is highly personal – some of us focus better in the mornings, others cannot function before coffee. But certain things affect us all similarly, and so making these small adjustments can make a huge difference for most people.