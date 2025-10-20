Donald Trump has shared an AI video which shows him at the helm of a fighter jet, dumping a brown sludge that looks a lot like faeces onto protestors.

The ‘No Kings’ protests have taken place across the US, with millions reportedly in attendance.

The term ‘No Kings’ is in reference to the belief that Trump is behaving and being treated by his team like a monarch.

In a new video shared to his account on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump showed an AI version of him with a crown on in a fighter jet.

You can watch the clip below.

The words ‘King Trump’ are written along the side of the plane.

AI Trump can be seen flying over protestors, and then dropping brown sludge that looks very much like it could be faeces from the jet.

The clip is soundtracked by Danger Zone by Kenny Loggins, known from the film Top Gun.

It comes as Trump said in a new interview with Fox News: “You know – they’re referring to me as a king. I’m not a king.”

The ‘No Kings’ marches have faced criticism from Trump’s Republican party, who have dismissed the rallies as “Hate America” marches.

The protests are calling for protections for civil liberties and accountability in the Trump government, with organisers saying the administration has seen a shift towards authoritarianism