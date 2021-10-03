Dominic Raab’s Brexit bubble looks set to burst after fuel shortages resulted in pumps running dry across the UK.

The deputy prime minister suggested low-level offenders could be hired to drive lorries amid the fuel crisis, which seem to have uniquely affected Britain.

Panic buying sparked by concerns a lack of lorry drivers have prevented supplies reaching fuel pumps, bringing with it long queues and pockets of aggression at forecourts.

A total of 150 military drivers, together with 150 drivers’ mates, have been on standby since Monday to carry out deliveries to filling stations.

Figures from the Department for Transport have shown there is a backlog of more than 56,000 applications for vocational driving licences, including HGV and bus permits, waiting to be processed.

It is a far sight from the pre-Brexit optimism held by ministers such as Raab, who appeared to think the grass would be greener now.

In December 2020, he told the Sophy Ridge show:

“Bottom line, if you ask me, I think the EU is concerned that Britain might do rather well once we leave the EU.”

Eek!

