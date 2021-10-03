Sir Keir Starmer cosied up to Rupert Murdoch’s Sun newspaper today with an op-ed penned for its Sunday edition.

During the Labour leadership contest the MP for Holborn and St Pancras pledged not to speak to the red top following years of hostility under the party’s former leadership.

He later backtracked when it was suggested that he may need the support of the Sun to win the next election.

Pushed by Ayesha Hazarika on whether he would give the paper interviews as Labour leader, he said: “Well, let’s get to be leader first, and then you can come back and ask me again.”

But that may not be necessary after he personally penned an article for the tabloid, calling out the prime minister’s incompetence and crediting the military for “stepping up when asked”.

He said: “The government needs to get on with urgently issuing visas to fix the crisis now,” saying Labour will support any emergency measures.

Yet just days ago in the very same paper Sir Keir was criticised for his “anti-Brexit” and “pro-immigration” stance by columnist Trevor Kavanagh, who said such policies will “never lead Labour back into power”.

Perhaps you should be careful what you wish for, Sir Keir?

Writing for The S*n is deeply insulting to the people of Liverpool — one of Labour’s strongest bases of support — & the football community as a whole.



Trying to win back voters lost to the Tories by alienating a group of core working-class supporters is a recipe for disaster. — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) October 2, 2021

Today the families & survivors of Hillsborough, the people of my city, supporters of our great club & the millions of others smeared by the rag will feel profoundly betrayed by the leader of the party I was elected to represent.



My full statement below.#JFT97 pic.twitter.com/vASeZmhyAI — lan Byrne MP (@IanByrneMP) October 3, 2021

If @Keir_Starmer heard a word of @IanByrneMP's powerful Hillsborough speech how could he dare write for the S*n?



"Some still pander to the media barons responsible for the headlines which caused such anguish to our people & city. It's hard to swallow now we know the real truth." https://t.co/wVgMXOcmLH — Len McCluskey (@LenMcCluskey) October 3, 2021

