Lord David Frost has warned that Remainers are “regrouping” and will try keep the UK aligned with EU law so it will be “much easier to take us back in later”.

Britain’s former chief negotiator, who sensationally quit the government due to his ‘disillusionment’ with the ‘direction’ of Tory policy in December, told Telegraph readers that pro-EU voices are starting to push the issue on the “fringes of politics”.

Figureheads such as Andrew Adonis, Nic Macpherson and Lord Barwell are warning that the project is failed, Frost says, with even Sir Keir Starmer being “forced to say” that “a poorly thought-through Brexit is holding Britain back”.

Frost admitted that Brexit was likely to cause some short-term hiccups, but pointed out that it is “far too soon to draw any of the conclusions the ex-Remain movement would like to.”

Quoting economist Tim Worstall, he said that the EU had “1973 to 2020 to show that UK membership was a good idea. 47 years. Let’s measure Brexit by that same standard.”

“If we must, let’s revisit the question in 2067,” he said.

