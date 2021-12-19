Reactions are pouring in after Brexit Secretary David Frost resigned – with a EU official explaining what the reason might be.

A Daily Mail ‘exclusive’ is claiming Lord Frost has resigned because of growing ‘disillusionment’ with the ‘direction’ of Tory policy – with the suggestion that this was caused by new Covid measures such as vaccine passports, as well as tax rises and ‘net zero’ environmental policies costs.

But Sky News Europe correspondent Adam Parsons suggested there may be another reason why Frost resigned.

He quoted a senior EU diplomat saying: “Until now, every British Brexit negotiator has resigned or was sacked. Is it because Brexit is bad for Britain and leaves UK negotiators with the impossible task of squaring the circle?”

Reaction from a (senior) EU diplomat: “Until now, every British Brexit negotiator has resigned or was sacked. Is it because Brexit is bad for Britain and leaves UK negotiators with the impossible task of squaring the circle?”

Ouch. — Adam Parsons (@adamparsons) December 18, 2021

Best reactions to Brexit Secretary David Frost’s resignation

Meanwhile, LBC presenter James O’Brien also reacted to Frost’s resignation: “I know a lot of people aren’t ready to hear this yet – and I know there’s still a massive majority of those people in Parliament and the media – but electing a prime minister on the back of the idea that Brexit was in any way a good idea was *always* going to lead to all of this.”

And Labour peer Andrew Adonis said the move represents “a revolution devouring its children”.

He added: “Of the 24 members of David Cameron’s Tory cabinet five years ago, only three are still in office and only one, Liz Truss, has been in office continuously since May 2016.

“Frost is the 47th ministerial resignation related to Brexit.”

I know a lot of people aren't ready to hear this yet – and I know there's still a massive majority of those people in Parliament and the media – but electing a Prime Minister on the back of the idea that Brexit was in any way a good idea was *always* going to lead to all of this. — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) December 17, 2021

Of the 24 members of David Cameron’s Tory cabinet 5 years ago, only 3 are still in office & only one (Liz Truss) has been in office continuously since May 2016



Frost is the 47th ministerial resignation related to Brexit



A revolution devouring its children — Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) December 19, 2021

“Following Frost’s resignation it must be clear now that even the most ardent Brexiter can’t deliver on the promises. What’s the plan now? Let everyone have a go – one after the other?,” Central Bylines writer Jayson Winters has asked.

And NHS nurse Matthias Mueller added: “Why am I not surprised? Making a mess and then leave. Seems Hancock-like pattern and typical #ToryShambles.

“This should surprise NO-ONE! The Tories are running this country into the ground, I’m telling you. Wow! #BrexitDisaster”

Following Frost’s resignation it must be clear now that even the most ardent Brexiter can’t deliver on the promises.



What’s the plan now? Let everyone have a go – one after the other? pic.twitter.com/ngLr6xL6gF — Jayson Winters (@JayPatrol) December 19, 2021

Why am I not surprised?



Making a mess and then leave.



Seems Hancock-like pattern and typical #ToryShambles .



This should surprise NO-ONE!



The Tories are running this country into the ground,I’m telling you.



Wow!#BrexitDisaster pic.twitter.com/2KVaGDVlQ2 — Matthias Mueller 💙 🇩🇪🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@MatthiasMuell15) December 18, 2021

One Twitter user quoted the reason given by Frost upon his resignation, that he is “disillusioned with Tory party policy”. “WELCOME TO OUR WORLD, yours, the British public,” the user said.

Meanwhile, Jon Jones brilliantly sums up the series of events in British politics: “Lord David Frost resigns. His Brexit negotiation strategy was crap.

“UK: ‘give me a great deal, or I’ll take a big shit on the carpet!’

“EU: ‘Mate…….you’re in your house.’”

Lord Frost is disillusioned with Tory party policy! (The reason given for his resignation)



WELCOME TO OUR WORLD, yours the British public. — Kercle 💙 (@kercle) December 18, 2021

Lord David Frost resigns.



His Brexit negotiation strategy was crap.



UK: "give me a great deal, or I'll take a big shit on the carpet!"



EU: "Mate…….you're in your house." — Jon Jones (@JonJonesSnr) December 18, 2021

Related: Tory party’s demise? Nadine Dorries kicked off chat as David Frost resigns