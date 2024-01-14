Oh dear. David Cameron’s appearance on the BBC this morning is being talked about for all the wrong reasons. Not only did he speak rather candidly about the UK’s decision to leave the EU in 2016, but the former PM also deflected questions regarding the Greensill Capital scandal.

David Cameron and Greensill Capital – what’s the deal?

The senior Tory, who instituted the Brexit referendum and resigned following the result, has largely been blamed for the chaos that has engulfed British politics ever since. A whirlwind of Tory leaders, Brexit failures, and endless scandals have had disastrous consequences.

However, Cameron was grilled about his own affairs by Laura Kuenssberg. The host repeatedly asked the Foreign Secretary about his links to Greensill Capital, after he was said to have ‘aggressively lobbied’ for the company during the pandemic.

Watch: David Cameron dodges tough questions on BBC show

Owner of the business, Lex Greensill, was granted access to ministers and officials, with Cameron allegedly playing a major role in facilitating these connections. He was quizzed over and over again, but refused to disclose how much money he received in the deal.

Mr. Cameron tried to shift the focus elsewhere, mentioning the money he has raised for Alzheimer’s Research instead. However, the point was somewhat irrelevant. He did reject claims that he was paid up to £10 million – but ‘Dodgy Dave’ did not disclose any actual amount.

#bbclaurak: How much were you paid by Greensill Capital?



David Cameron(Foreign Secretary): "I was a private citizen"…. so I'm not telling you.#TrevorPhillips pic.twitter.com/rDLOFG5oAR — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) January 14, 2024

Choice of Foreign Secretary rattles acting great

Alan Cumming was part of the show’s panel, and his reaction to David Cameron’s interview has provided an apt summary. The Scottish actor has said it is ‘terrifying’ that someone who is unelected can just be allowed to take charge of the UK’s foreign policy:

“I’m speechless. How can we have a Foreign Secretary who is unelected, took us out of Europe, and he’s now in charge of our foreign policy. That’s pretty terrifying. He’s also said Rishi Sunak is a strong leader with a huge brain. But is he, really?” | Alan Cumming