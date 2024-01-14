David Cameron’s appearance on the BBC this morning hasn’t gone down too well with the general public. While deflecting questions regarding the Greensill Capital scandal, he also spoke rather candidly about the UK’s decision to leave the EU in 2016.

In or out? David Cameron’s confusing position on Brexit

The former PM, who instituted the Brexit referendum and resigned following the result, has largely been blamed for the chaos that has engulfed British politics ever since. A whirlwind of Tory leaders, Brexit failures, and endless scandals have had disastrous consequences.

Cameron campaigned for Remain, but was unable to convince a majority of the public to support his position. At the end of 2023, he was brought back into frontline politics by Rishi Sunak, after the Prime Minister appointed him Foreign Secretary.

Brexit ‘right thing to do’, says David Cameron

When quizzed about the infamous referendum result by Laura Kuenssberg this morning, Mr. Cameron did an incredible bit of flip-flopping, saying that he ‘hated leaving the EU’, but also adding that ‘leaving the trading bloc was the right thing to do’. Work that one out.

“I’m now responsible for our relationship with European leaders and the EU, so it’s perhaps helpful that I haven’t set out many positions since 2016. Look, I hated leaving the EU, but I do think it was the right thing to do.” | David Cameron

Choice of Foreign Secretary rattles acting great

Alan Cumming was part of the show’s panel, and his reaction to David Cameron’s interview has provided an apt summary. The Scottish actor has said it is ‘terrifying’ that an unelected person can just be allowed to take charge of foreign policy:

“I’m speechless. How can we have a Foreign Secretary who is unelected, took us out of Europe, and he’s now in charge of our foreign policy. That’s pretty terrifying. He’s also said Rishi Sunak is a strong leader with a huge brain. But is he, really?” | Alan Cumming