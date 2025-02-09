Some call him a parody candidate. Others see him as the answer to our problems. Either way, Count Binface has certainly made his mark on Britain’s electoral landscape over the years – and his latest policy proposal has turned a few heads.

Who is Count Binface?

The mysterious figure is known for some of his eye-catching manifesto commitments. He previously ran against Rishi Sunak in Richmond, and threw his hat in the ring to become London Mayor last year – a race in which he beat the Britain First candidate.

Proposing everything from ‘national service for former prime ministers’, to closing down shops which ‘play Christmas music before December’, he has raised a few giggles here and there – and now, The Count has got The Donald set firmly in his sights.

Speaking on X/Twitter earlier this week, the self-styled ‘space politician’ said that he would ‘take over Turnberry’ – the Scottish village which hosts a Trump Hotel – and the Trump International Golf Course in Aberdeen if he was elected.

Once these assets have been seized and fall under his control, he has vowed to turn them into ‘a sanctuary for asylum seekers across the world’, taking a huge swipe at the anti-immigration rhetoric that Donald Trump has made a political career out of.

Count Binface hasn’t specified which race will be his next. With a General Election still four years away, he may once again set his sights on a more local contest. Should he find himself north of the border, his first manifesto commitment is already sorted:

“Vote for me, Count Binface, and I will take over Turnberry and the Trump International Golf Course in Aberdeen, and turn them from the current hellhole into a sanctuary for asylum seekers from across the world.” | Count Binface