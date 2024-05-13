London mayoral candidate Count Binface has been well-backed to become the UK’s Eurovision contestant for 2025.

The space politician has put his name in the hat to represent Britain at the next contest, due to take place in Switzerland after Nemo Mettler won in Malmo, Sweden.

Binface managed to secure 24,260 votes in the London election on manifesto pledges to tie the pay of government ministers to that of nurses for the next 100 years while banning Christmas music in shops before December.

The result meant he managed to shunt far-right political party Britain First into 12th place, much to the hilarity of… well, everyone!

Now the Count wants a run at Eurovision, and with the backing of tens of thousands of people on X (formerly Twitter), who would bet against him?!

RT if you’d like me to represent the UK at #EUROVISION 2025. pic.twitter.com/wFmPEVwlLY — Count Binface (@CountBinface) May 11, 2024

Related: Count Binface pledges to cap the price of croissants and nationalise Adele if he becomes PM