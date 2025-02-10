Americans have pointed out the irony of Donald Trump attending the Super Bowl after spending months complaining about government efficiency.

On Sunday night, Trump became the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl as he watched the Kansas City Chiefs vs the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Previously, only former presidents had attended the biggest sporting fixture in America, but Trump decided to show his face at the game.

However, there was a deep irony in this. During the early weeks of his presidency, Trump has made a big deal of cutting down on government inefficiency and supposed wasted spending.

The Republican has gone as far as setting up an entire department to tackle this, the Department of Government Efficiency, which he has put Elon Musk in charge of.

And people couldn’t help but wonder if spending tens of millions on security so Trump could attend the Super Bowl was really a good use of taxpayers money.

It's costing tax payers an estimated $15-$20 MILLION dollars for this asshole to be able to attend the Superbowl.



Where's DOGE???





Why is Trump the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl?



Because all the presidents before him realized it would be extraordinarily wasteful to spend 15-20 MILLION of our taxpayer dollars to go in person.

Trump is the first president to attend a Super Bowl game, a trip that will cost taxpayers millions of dollars—some estimates suggest as much as $15 million.

What happened to "government efficiency"?



From left to right: Donald Trump, a bottle of Diet Coke, and GOP Senator Katie…

