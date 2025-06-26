The Reform leader of Warwickshire County Council has resigned just weeks after he was elected – leaving a teenager in charge.

In a statement on Thursday, Reform UK councillor Rob Howard said he had made the decision to resign with “much regret.”

Howard had been elected in May at the local elections, where Reform became the largest party in Warwickshire and formed a minority administration.

Howard had became leader of the council, but said he was stepping down for health reasons, explaining: “The role of leader is an extremely demanding role and regretfully my health challenges now prevent me from carrying out the role to the level and standard that I would wish.”

He said that his 18-year-old deputy George Finch would take over as interim leader of the council until a new leader is confirmed in due course.

Howard will be staying on as a county councillor, the BBC reports.

“I am honoured and privileged to have held the role, even if only for a short time. I remain committed to my continued role working as a county councillor for the benefit of Warwickshire residents,” he said.

Earlier this month, Howard said he was “not intimidated” by the challenge of running a local authority.

