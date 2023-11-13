Rishi Sunak’s search for a poll boost more elusive than the Holy Grail continued in earnest today with the appointment of David Cameron as foreign secretary.

A man who was made prime minister by less than 1 per cent of the population has brought in a non-elected Cabinet minister by decree of a non-elected King in what amounts to little more than a two-fingered salute to the laypeople of the United Kingdom.

Cameron’s predecessor, James Cleverly, takes on the mantle as the fifth home secretary since Brits last went to the polls, swapping first-class jollies to far-flung countries with one of the biggest clean-up jobs in the history of Westminster.

Suella Braverman, meanwhile, was left to go tent shopping, or so went the trope on social media after she had, not a week prior, deemed canvas shelters a luxury too far for those living on the streets.

She then preceded to attack the police and whip up a far-right frenzy on the streets of London, both in a bid to, remarkably, further her political aspirations.

It all served as a reminder that Britain’s international reputation as a somewhat stuffy, hierarchical nation with outmoded systems has been put on a pedestal once again, with the chasm between people and power laid bare.

Never has a country been in as dire need of a general election. Or do we not vote for Kings?

Related: Austerity-era PM Cameron back on world stage several years on from Brexit exit