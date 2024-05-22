Rishi Sunak has called a general election for July 4th, a contest polls suggest the Tories are on course to lose to Labour.

The Prime Minister made a statement in Downing Street at 5.15pm, where named the summer polling date.

It comes after the Tory leader declared inflation was “back to normal” in a “major milestone” for the country, following official figures showing inflation slowed to 2.3 per cent in April.

Speculation about an announcement mounted in Westminster as Cabinet ministers were summoned for an unusually timed meeting, with Defence Secretary Grant Shapps and Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron cutting short foreign trips to attend.

The Prime Minister informed ministers of the election plan at the gathering, before speaking to the country.

He urged the Conservative Party faithful to take part in “the greatest comeback in political history”, a tacit admission of the long odds the prime minister faces.