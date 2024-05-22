A General Election will be held on 4th July, Emily Maitlis has said in the wake of fervent speculation on the matter.

Rumours about an imminent general election announcement swirled amid some rare welcome news for Rishi Sunak, as official figures showed inflation slowed to 2.3 per cent in April, the lowest level since July 2021.

During Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Sunak told MPs only that it will be “in the second half of this year”.

But news that he has called a Cabinet Meeting and told foreign secretary David Cameron and defence secretary Grant Shapps to stall overseas trips has fuelled speculation that an announcement is imminent.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Emily Maitlis says she has it on good authority from a number of sources that an election on July 4th “is on”.

Robert Peston has also tweeted to the affirmative, as has ITV’s Anushka Asthana.

It’s on ! July 4th. Just had this from 3 people in last minute. https://t.co/IPfE926XZ1 — emily m (@maitlis) May 22, 2024

I am now even more confident that an early election is coming than I was just before lunch. If I subsequently look an eejit, so be it https://t.co/Z9cnQdI1lf — Robert Peston (@Peston) May 22, 2024