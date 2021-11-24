There is “concern” in Downing Street about Boris Johnson following a chaotic speech to business leaders and a revolt over social care.

Senior Tory Jeremy Hunt said it had “not been a great month” for the Government, “not just on trivial issues like speeches going wrong but on much more serious issues like parliamentary standards”.

Downing Street insisted the prime minister was physically “well” and was “focused on delivering for the public” following questions about his leadership.

But one Tory MP said the Prime Minister was “losing the confidence” of his backbenchers and should quit in the new year.

According to the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, one senior Downing Street source said there is “a lot of concern inside the building about the PM.

Adding: “It’s just not working.”

Senior Downing St source says “there is a lot of concern inside the building about the PM….It’s just not working. Cabinet needs to wake up and demand serious changes otherwise it’ll keep getting worse. If they don’t insist, he just won’t do anything about it." — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) November 22, 2021

A Tory backbencher told the PA news agency that support for Mr Johnson was waning, as shown by empty spaces behind him in the Commons at Prime Minister’s Questions last week.

“I think the Prime Minister really needs to consider his position,” the MP said. “He needs to announce in January that he is going.

“He is a lovable clown, the problem is no-one is laughing anymore, are they?”

GB News host Nigel Farage echoed his comments on his show this week.

Here’s what he had to say:

'With the Peppa Pig incident, something has fundamentally changed in terms of this Prime Minister's standing. Boris – we're really really not laughing now. It isn't funny.'@Nigel_Farage says Boris Johnson 'looked amateur' during a CBI speech. pic.twitter.com/CGiVDWECtU — GB News (@GBNEWS) November 22, 2021

Related: Romanian man gives Brits money to buy their own homes