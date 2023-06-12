A petition calling for Boris Johnson’s honours list to be thrown out has hit 340,000 signatures.

The former PM’s honours list was made public this week, and it has ruffled a few feathers since. BoJo handed peerages to former London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey and Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen, while giving staunch loyalists Jacob Rees-Mogg and Priti Patel a knighthood and a damehood respectively.

Benjamin Gascoigne, a former deputy chief of staff to the ex-prime minister will enter the House of Lords alongside Ross Kempsell, a former political director of the Conservative Party. Alas, the farcical gongs don’t end there…

Kelly Dodge, a long-serving Parliamentary hairdresser, has been put forward for an OBE. She has been responsible for ‘styling’ Mr. Johnson’s hair while in office.

A petition to block the list has been gathering pace after attracting one or two celebrity endorsements.

It reads:

Do everything in your power to block Boris Johnson from being able to award a long list of people with peerages and places in the House of Lords Why is this important?

Boris Johnson resigned in disgrace. But despite his actions around the Partygate scandal he’s still set to be allowed to elect a large number of people to the House of Lords as part of his resignation honours list. People rumoured to be part of the list include Nadine Dorries, Paul Dacre, Boris Johnson’s own father, Stanley Johnson and numerous Conservative donors. People who tried to defend and prop up Johnson’s dodgy behaviour should not be rewarded with a lifetime position in the House of Lords. Right now, it’s just a rumour, but if enough of us speak out against the idea of Boris Johnson being able to choose new peerages before he leaves office, we can make sure his appointment stays a rumour, and doesn’t become a reality.

