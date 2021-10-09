Sir Keir Starmer yesterday revealed he is nicknamed Special K – a street name for horse tranquilliser ketamine.

On a visit to a Kellogg’s factory, the Labour announced: “I’ve been dubbed Special K since I was born. K for Keir!”

But the former Director of Public Prosecutions did not seem to acknowledge that Special K is another name for ketamine – and sources close to the Labour leader later denied that he was referred to by the moniker.

Before the Kellogg’s visit, he criticised the prime minister for “refusing to take responsibility” for shortages and “offering only jokes and slogans”.

He said: “Boris Johnson failed to act when industry warned him of driver shortages months ago, allowing this chaos to develop.

“Without an adequate plan to recruit and train more drivers now, the chaos will continue as demand rises in the run-up to Christmas.

“Britain needs a high-wage high-productivity economy, but this government has no plan to get there.

“Instead, wages are stagnant, bills are rising, and the Conservatives are raising taxes on working families and small businesses.”

While visiting the North West, Sir Keir was asked whether Cabinet minister Michael Gove was the right man to “level up” the region.

He said: “It’s not a question of whether he’s the right man, it’s how on earth can the government claim to be levelling up when it’s hitting six million families who most need it with a £1,000 cut.

“If you can’t level up those that are most in need, you’re not interested in levelling up.”

Needless to say, Twitter had some thoughts about Sir Keir’s decision to reveal his “special” nickname.

I once thought it was a good idea when I was Leader of the Opposition to tell everyone that my nickname is "Special K"… pic.twitter.com/I9X2Xvvn03 — Division Order (@divisionorderuk) October 8, 2021

"I've never even tried Special K." pic.twitter.com/Dfx3PbSnLO — Owain Sutton (@OwainAlty) October 8, 2021

Labour is being led by ‘Special K’, and the Tories are ruled by the Honey Monster. At a time like this, Count Binface really is the sanest choice. #CerealKiller — Count Binface (@CountBinface) October 8, 2021

Special K, the notable Alpaca Tranquiliser https://t.co/dITluIKCA4 — 👻Spooky Threat Reciever 👻 (@no1guncle) October 8, 2021

If you're a journalist and you don't know that Special K is not just a breakfast cereal but also drug slang, wtf are you even doing in the profession — 'Roaring' Vauxhall Peavis (@andybonar) October 8, 2021

Related: Tory MP breached parliamentary rules three times