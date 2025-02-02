After announcing that the US would be imposing a 25% tariff on goods coming from Canada and Mexico this weekend, Donald Trump has officially sparked a continental trade war – and MPs north of the border are done with diplomatic language…

War of words escalates as tariffs set to come into effect

The recently-elected president has accused both neighbouring nations of ‘allowing drugs to flood in to America’. This is a claim strongly disputed by Canadian officials, and Claudia Sheinbaum – the Mexican leader’ – has accused the White House of slander.

These tariffs, which come in to force on Tuesday, include everything from alcohol and food to clothing and electrical appliances. Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed his government will also implement a 25% tariff on American goods.

The row has soured relations between the three nations – and China has also been dragged into the chaos. Trump announced there would be a 10% levy on goods from the Asian nation, which he has accused of supplying drugs to cartels.

Donald Trump called out as ‘convicted felon’ by Charlie Angus

One person who isn’t exchanging pleasantries with the US president is Charlie Angus. The Canadian MP, who spoke at a press conference to confirm the retaliatory tariffs, slammed Trump as a ‘known president’, and a ‘Mar-A-Lago gangster’.

“Our nation is under threat. It is an economic threat, but also a threat to our values of decency and inclusion. It’s a threat to our sovereignty and future as a nation. This threat comes from the US president – a convicted felon, and known predator”

“He is threatening huge tariffs to trying to break us as a people. But the threat is also being driven by the hate algorithm built by oligarchs like Elon Musk. We are not going to sell out our birth rights to appease the gangsters from Mar-A-Lago” | Charlie Angus