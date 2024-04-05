Israel must follow up its report into how three British aid workers were killed with “a wholly independent review to ensure the utmost transparency”, Lord David Cameron has said.

The UK will carefully review the findings of the initial Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) report into the incident released on Friday, the Foreign Secretary added.

Three Britons were among the World Central Kitchen (WCK) aid workers who died in air strikes by the IDF on Monday – John Chapman, 57, James “Jim” Henderson, 33, and James Kirby, 47.

The Israeli forces dismissed two officers over the strikes, which it described as a “grave mistake stemming from a serious failure”.

Three other senior officers were also reprimanded for their roles in the strike, which took place in Gaza.

The attack on the WCK aid convoy has resulted in rebukes from Israel’s allies, while MPs from across the political spectrum have questioned whether the UK should continue exporting arms to the Middle Eastern country.

