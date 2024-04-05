Sir Michael Fabricant has made a public apology to businessman Dale Vince over comments he made in relation to the Hamas invasion of Israel.

The Conservative MP shared a Guido Fawkes article suggesting the eco-entrepreneur was a supporter of the terrorist organisation by using carefully edited clips from a Times Radio interview.

But the crucial context shows that Mr Vince said nothing of the sort, as evidenced below:

Another day, another right wing smear. The purpose of this one is to distract from the row over the violent, sexist and racist utterings of the Tory’s top donor – and Sunak's inability to define racism. This one comes from a shadowy organisation based in a tax haven which also… pic.twitter.com/laEVBBZTJb — Dale Vince (@DaleVince) March 13, 2024

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Conservative MP said he had apologised for the now-deleted post.

“On 13th March 2024, on X I posted a comment on a Guido article which claimed that Dale Vince, a Labour Party donor, is a supporter of Hamas, a proscribed terrorist organisation.

“This post referenced an article published by the website Guido Fawkes which included an edited clip of an interview with Dale Vince that had been taken out of context.

“The full clip of the interview makes it very clear that Dale does not support Hamas or its actions on 7th October last year. I am very pleased to hear this.

“Accordingly, I have now deleted the tweet, apologised to Dale, and hope this now sets the record very clear.”

Tory MP Michael Fabricant has apologised to @DaleVince after making false claims about him⏬️ https://t.co/F2sQpb4eZA — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) April 5, 2024

