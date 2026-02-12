Nigel Farage has been mocked after saying he “can’t be bought” in a new Reform UK video – despite the fact he makes thousands off Cameo.

In a new campaign video, Farage is shown speaking at a Reform rally when he says: “I can’t be bought, I can’t be bullied. I’ve stood for the same principles for many decades.”

He then captioned the video with the same words when he shared it on X.

But immediately, a number of people pointed out to the Clacton MP that he quite literally can be bought on Cameo, the celebrity video message platform.

Here, you can get Farage to deliver a personalised video message for just under £70.

Others pointed out that Farage is more than willing to offer his services to a number of other companies, once again suggesting he has indeed got a price.

Farage filmed as many as 2,000 videos on Cameo last year, and since his election as an MP in 2024 he has made more than £140,000 from the app.