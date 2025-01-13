Nigel Farage has been told to focus more time in his constituency of Clacton, as his huge earnings from nine separate jobs have been revealed.

Clacton Labour has said it’s time for Nigel Farage to start “fulfilling” his role as the local MP, with a source from the party saying local councillors are feeling the pressure due to his absence, only appearing for “photo opportunities”.

The Reform UK leader has made a staggering £571,585 in less than six months on top of his salary representing Clacton in Parliament, according to the Mirror. He earns more than any other MP from outside jobs and a typical constituent in Clacton would have to work full-time for 19 years to bag the same sum.

Since the general election, Mr Farage has made most of his income (£189,300) by selling gold as a “tax-free” investment online, making £7,888 an hour. But, he also bagged £219,506 from his GB News show (£2,494 an hour), £65,378 from public speaking events, and £24,000 from the Telegraph.

He has also made £54,006 from recording personalised videos on Cameo and £19,394 from being an “influencer” on YouTube, Facebook, and X.

As the MP for Clacton, he earns the least per hour—£91,000 a year, which works out to £28 an hour.

Mr Farage has claimed the figures are “nonsense,” saying: “I work more hours a week than most people could even contemplate.”

Now, Clacton residents are demanding that Nigel Farage spend more time in the constituency.

A Clacton Labour source has said local party councillors are feeling pressure, due to Mr Farage’s absence. They said: “Some of Nigel’s key team are members of the council and likely have direct routes to him. But we we only hear [of him if there is] a photo opportunity of course!”

In a statement shared with The London Economic, a Clacton Labour spokesperson said: “We frequently receive correspondence from constituents frustrated by the lack of response from their MP and seeking advice on what to do. Our local Labour councillors have stepped up to shoulder the additional workload with Farage’s focus elsewhere.

“Specifically, they have reduced homelessness, built homes for locals that need them most and with a £20 million Levelling Up grant from the government, are making plans to revitalise the area and establish a community hub.

“Nigel promised to put Clacton on the world stage, but instead, it’s just him in the spotlight, leaving Clacton knocking at the stage door. It’s time Farage fulfilled his commitments as MP, instead of lining his pockets with his array of other jobs that he gives priority.”

