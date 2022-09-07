New Prime Minister Liz Truss will “strain every sinew” to get the economy growing, her deputy said.

The new-look Cabinet was meeting on Wednesday morning to consider a plan to freeze energy bills in order to save households and businesses from financial ruin.

Deputy Prime Minister Therese Coffey said Ms Truss recognised the need to “hit the ground running”, with the energy plan expected to be announced in Parliament this week.

Ms Coffey defended the make-up of the top team following the cull of senior ministers loyal to former leadership contender Rishi Sunak, insisting it is “a government of all the talents that we have in this party”.

“Liz has appointed a Cabinet of a mixture of whether it’s people of her proactive supporters, people who did not support her as well,” Ms Coffey, who is also the Health Secretary, said.

The Rt Hon Dr Thérèse Coffey MP @ThereseCoffey has been appointed Secretary of State for Health and Social Care @DHSCgovuk.



She will also be Deputy Prime Minister.#Reshuffle pic.twitter.com/0MSU6c9L28 — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) September 6, 2022

A series of photos were sent out from the official UK Prime Minister Twitter account, but the social media announcement became quickly corrupted.

People started appointing people from Joe Lycett to Mr Blobby into made-up positions to comical effect.

We have rounded up some of the best of them below:

The Rt Hon Joe Lycett @joelycett has been appointed Secretary of Piss Takes.



He will attend Cabinet. #Reshuffle pic.twitter.com/GQnPJv8web — Nick (@nick_tweeets) September 6, 2022

The Rt Hon Hyacinth Bouquet MP has been appointed Secretary of State for Candlelight Suppers. #reshuffle pic.twitter.com/fLlFOACHgK — Lewis (@lewispringle) September 6, 2022

The Rt Hon Rylan Clark @Rylan has been appointed Chancellor of the Duchy of Dentistry#reshuffle pic.twitter.com/mhXREafHDA — Nick (@nick_tweeets) September 6, 2022

The RT Hon Julie Goodyear MBE has been appointed Secretary of State for Stopping People Talking Shite #Reshuffle pic.twitter.com/iYusgu1NDh — Dan Ellis (@dgellis0907) September 6, 2022

The Rt Hon Derek Trotter has been appointed Brexit Opportunities Minister.



He will work from the Milan office.#Reshuffle pic.twitter.com/2BjkA76XZp — Nick (@nick_tweeets) September 6, 2022

The Rt Hon Kim Woodburn MP has been appointed Secretary of State for Tackling Adultery and Ganghandedness. #reshuffle pic.twitter.com/KhzN5qkhXi — Steven Bonaventure x (@absolutegazelle) September 7, 2022